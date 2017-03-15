ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Dancing with the Stars' premiere songs revealed

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Nick Viall, who is currently looking for love on &#39;&#39;The Bachelor,&#39;&#39; will be competing on this season of &#39;&#39;Dancing with the Stars.&#39;&#39; (Richard Shotwell&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
As the stars are getting ready to light up the stage for the premiere of the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars, the song and dance styles for their first performances have been revealed.

Some couples have chosen popular chart-toppers for their first performance while others have opted for more suprising choices.

Recently engaged Bachelor star Nick Viall and partner Peta Murgatroyd will dance the Cha Cha to pop hit "Let Me Love You" by DJ Snake and Tiesto featuring Justin Bieber.

Fresh off of his World Series win with the Chicago Cubs, David Ross will dance with Lindsay Arnold to the Cubs rallying song "Go Cubs Go."

Mr. T will tap into his former role of B.A. Baracus as he dances to the "Theme from the A-Team" with partner Kym Herjavec.

The full list of dance styles and songs can be seen here:


Simone Biles & Sasha Farber - Tango - "Untouchable" by Tritonal and Cash Cash

Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess - Cha Cha - "Move" by Luke Bryan

Charo & Keo Motsepe - Salsa - "Cuban Pete" by Mambo Compañeros

Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko - Salsa - "XXPEN$IVE" by Erika Jayne

Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater - Cha Cha - "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars

Chris Kattan & Witney Carson - Cha Cha - "What is Love" by Haddaway

Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev - Viennese Waltz - "She's Always a Woman" by Billy Joel

Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy - Quickstep - "Good Time Good Life" by Erin Bowman

Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy - Viennese Waltz - "Make Something Beautiful" by Ben Rector

Mr. T & Kym Herjavec - Cha Cha - "Theme from the A-Team" by Mike Post, Pete Carpenter and The Daniel Caine Orchestra

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold - Quickstep - "Go Cubs Go" by Steve Goodman

Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd - Cha Cha - "Let Me Love You" by DJ Snake and Tiesto featuring Justin Bieber

Watch the new season of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsmoviestelevisionmusicbuzzworthycelebrityABC
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Find out the most popular Disney princesses by state
Trump tweets back after Snoop aims gun at him in new video
Local movie theater adds reclining chairs to keep patrons comfortable
Nick and Vanessa talk about life after 'The Bachelor'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
North Valley school rallying around family of 11-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash
Demand for downtown Visalia property is strong, including new residential project
MUST-SEE: Woman escapes alleged kidnapping
Religious articles, stolen from Bishop Ochoa, returned
Union Pacific partnering with Fresno Police to reduce number of train related injuries
Royal Robbins, legendary Yosemite climber and clothing manufacturer, has died
Judge in Hawaii puts revised federal travel ban on hold
Show More
Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break
Family suing Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Clovis PD over SWAT standoff
Car burglaries on the rise in Northeast Fresno
Valley music teacher admits sex crimes with girls under 14
Gang member arrested on weapons charges, Fresno Police say
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos