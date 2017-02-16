ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New 'Star Wars' toys and merchandise are coming your way for Force Friday II

New "Star Wars" toys and accessories are coming your way! (Lucasfilm)

Attention Star Wars fans: Force Friday is returning in a not-too-far time from now to a toy galaxy near you!

In 2015, Force Friday was the day when toys and other new items were announced ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Force Friday II will happen on September 1 this year, and new packaging for Star Wars collectibles has already been released.

"Toys, collectibles, books, apparel, and more will go on sale beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017, with stores around the world opening for a weekend-long celebration of all things Star Wars," according to StarWars.com.

During the first Force Friday event, items were unboxed in a live-stream event watched by fans across the world. Force Friday II hopes to generate those same levels of excitement.

"Details of how fans can participate will be revealed closer to the event, but the worldwide launch will tap new technology and Star Wars mythology to create a unique experience for fans," according to StarWars.com. "Just like 2015, products for The Last Jedi will be kept under wraps until Force Friday II to preserve surprises for fans. As well as introducing new characters from the movie in toy form, the line will build on the success of products like Sphero's BB-8, introducing more innovative technology to bring the characters and stories from the film to life in unique ways."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warslucasfilmtoysshoppingmovies
Load Comments
Related
'Star Wars' Episode VIII gets a name
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What men's styles will shine on the Oscars red carpet this year?
Meet the first African-American 'Bachelorette'
Nick questions everything, who will get a hometown date?
Jimmy Kimmel finds out who is the true father of his child
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police are investigating a shooting in Central Fresno
1 killed after a car slams into a parked big rig in Visalia
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
Multiple protests held to ask Congressman Nunes to hold town hall meeting
Fresno Unified and Madera Unified face big changes in district
Senate Judiciary Committee requests FBI, DOJ briefing on Flynn
President Trump holding 'campaign event' in Florida Saturday
Show More
Man in his 70's hit and killed by car in Northeast Fresno
Bridges across California in dire need of repairs
Fresno police arrested man accused of hit and run that left a pedestrian dead
Co-workers remembering Fresno woman murdered at power plant in Fresno County
Parlier High coach admits crime, fights sex offender registration
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos