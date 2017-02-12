ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Bella Harris arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
See what the biggest names in music wore on the red carpet at this year's Grammy Awards.
Related Topics:
entertainmentaward showsgrammy awardmusicmusic newsdistractionred carpet fashionbuzzworthyfashionOscarsoscar fashions
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
See the Grammys winners and nominees
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland
Hollywood stars recall their Oscars memories
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mobile home park residents fear repeat of devastating '97 flood in Madera County
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Los Banos community holds homecoming for family affected by temporary travel ban
Oroville Dam's emergency spillway utilized for first time in 48-year history
Flash flooding soaks Le Grand neighborhoods
18-year-old arrested in connection with Fresno's latest murder also suspect in another murder
Merced Police investigating officer involved shooting that sends suspect to hospital
Show More
Immigration raids net 160 arrests throughout SoCal, ICE says
8 Coalinga State Hospital patients arrested for child pornography possession
New flooding concerns prompt more evacuation warnings in Madera County
South Valley crews keep close eye on roadways
Another round of heavy rain floods Mariposa streets
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos