4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Morongo Valley

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 struck near Morongo Valley, east of Los Angeles, on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor struck shortly before 10 a.m. just under 10 miles northwest of Morongo Valley and 11.2 miles southeast of Big Bear City, USGS reports.The quake had a depth of about 6.2 miles.Eyewitness News viewers located in Banning, Irvine, Big Bear and Apple Valley reported feeling shaking from the quakeThere were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.