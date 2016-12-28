CALIFORNIA

4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Morongo Valley

This map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the location of an earthquake that struck the Morongo Valley area on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (U.S. Geological Survey)

MORONGO VALLEY, Calif. --
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 struck near Morongo Valley, east of Los Angeles, on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck shortly before 10 a.m. just under 10 miles northwest of Morongo Valley and 11.2 miles southeast of Big Bear City, USGS reports.

The quake had a depth of about 6.2 miles.

Eyewitness News viewers located in Banning, Irvine, Big Bear and Apple Valley reported feeling shaking from the quake

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Related Topics:
newsearthquakeUSGScaliforniaMorongo ValleySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
CALIFORNIA
New laws impacting drivers coming in the New Year
Former Los Banos officer helps Ceres canine officers get suited up in new ballistic vests
Raiders Derek Carr out of surgery, says it "couldn't have gone better"
Gov Brown appoints Kathleen A. Meehan to the Fifth District Court of Appeal
More california
NEWS
Group That Monitors Ukraine Conflict Suffers Cyber-Attack
Kerry Defends 2-State Solution as 'Only' Path to Peace for Israelis and Palestinians
Police: 200 Descend on Philadelphia Mall in 2nd Night of Violence
Russian officials admit to 'institutional conspiracy' in doping of hundreds of Olympic athletes
More News
Top Stories
Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
Meth, gun found in car outside Sanger Walmart during bomb threat
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
Raiders Derek Carr out of surgery, says it "couldn't have gone better"
Clovis High student grieving after the loss of 4 family members in 9 months
Investigation continues into plane crash that killed 2 friends at Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
Show More
Family and friends send a message after a 21-year-old hit and killed by a car in Merced
Hanford police looking for credit card cloning suspects
Fresno County Deputies arrest woman they believe was one of 2 criminals behind holiday heist
Four people displaced after house fire in Madera
Two friends dead after plane crashes near Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have recently passed away
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
More Photos