NEWS

Arrest made after manhunt for suspect in Dinuba officer involved shooting

Scene of the gas station robbery that ended in an officer involved shooting in Dinuba. (Vanessa Vasconcelos)

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said the manhunt is over after an arrest was made for a robbery suspect.

Deputies had been searching the area for a suspect after an officer involved shooting at a Texaco station in Dinuba. Investigators say the officer interrupted a robbery at the gas station and when he confronted the suspects, one opened fire. He followed that suspect down an ally and a gun battle ensued. The suspect was shot and died at the hospital. The robbery suspect ran for the scene. He was arrested following an hours long search.

One of the suspects died from his injuries. The other suspect fled the scene.

The officer was not injured and was placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingtulare countyrobberyDinuba
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Dinuba officer involved in shooting; 1 suspect dead
NEWS
Trump 'Prepared to Listen and Understand' Intel on Russia, Spokesman Says
Showdown at Trump Tower as President-elect Set to Receive Intel Briefing
Sears and Macy's Set to Close Hundreds of Stores
Trump to Be Briefed on Russian Hacking Intelligence Report
More News
Top Stories
10 people trapped in burning home in Southeast Fresno escape through second story window
Residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno asked to leave after city red tags building
Large boulder lands on truck causing accident that shut down HWY 41
$70K worth of equipment stolen from Fresno church, police say
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in torture of teen in Facebook Live video
Yosemite National Park rangers keeping an eye out for what could be the biggest storm in years
Weather having impact on blood banks as they are facing the worst deficits in 30 years
Show More
Water being let out of Friant dam in an effort to make room for rain water
Flash flood warnings issued in Kern, Tulare counties
Police looking for suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven in Southeast Fresno
Man arrested for car burglary in Central Fresno
Series of storms having positive impact on local ski equipment retailers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
More Photos