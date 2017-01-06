Arrest made after manhunt for suspect in Dinuba officer involved shooting

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said the manhunt is over after an arrest was made for a robbery suspect.Deputies had been searching the area for a suspect after an officer involved shooting at a Texaco station in Dinuba. Investigators say the officer interrupted a robbery at the gas station and when he confronted the suspects, one opened fire. He followed that suspect down an ally and a gun battle ensued. The suspect was shot and died at the hospital. The robbery suspect ran for the scene. He was arrested following an hours long search.One of the suspects died from his injuries. The other suspect fled the scene.The officer was not injured and was placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.