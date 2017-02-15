FRESNO COUNTY

Co-workers remembering Fresno woman murdered at power plant in Fresno County

EMBED </>More News Videos

The victim, Outi Hicks, was 32-years-old and she had been an apprentice in the Carpenters Union for about 9 months, and was well regarded. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The victim, Outi Hicks, was 32-years-old and she had been an apprentice in the Carpenters Union for about 9 months, and was well regarded.

Scott Lewis is the District Coordinator for the union's apprenticeship program. He had nothing but praise for her dedication to the job and her family.

"She's got the passion to succeed she made us all believe in her," Lewis said. "Very positive, very positive individual to change her life around and she was looking for the carpenters for a career for the rest of her life to take care of her boys."

Hicks was working at the Rio Bravo CO Generation Plant in Malaga, removing scaffolding when something happened between her and co-worker Aaron Lopez.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Department still is not sure why Lopez apparently attacked her.

"We didn't gain very much from our interview with the suspect before he got booked in the jail, so we are reaching out to anybody who had contact with both of these people to try and get a better understanding of what transpired out there," said Tony Botti of the Fresno County Sheriff's Department.

Other workers at the plant intervened, separating the two and administering CPR to try and save the woman's life.

Lopez is being held in the Fresno County jail on murder charges.

The victim was well regarded as a worker, trying to turn her life around after serving time in prison.
Related Topics:
newsmurderfresno countyMalaga
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Woman killed at Fresno County power plant identified
FRESNO COUNTY
Parlier High coach admits crime, fights sex offender registration
Woman killed at Fresno County power plant identified
3 escape the flames in Kerman mobile home fire
Valley dams have engineers brimming with confidence
More fresno county
NEWS
Many families living near Oroville Dam still reluctant to move back home
Parlier High coach admits crime, fights sex offender registration
Trump's secretary of labor pick Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination
Democrats and some Republicans want to stop Trump from lifting Russia sanctions
More News
Top Stories
Parlier High coach admits crime, fights sex offender registration
Camping reservations at Oceano Dunes canceled for this weekend
Crews cleaning up after floods in Mariposa County also preparing for the next round of rain
Many families living near Oroville Dam still reluctant to move back home
Andrew Puzder says he's withdrawing his nomination for labor secretary
A dozen people protest outside Nunes' Visalia office
Massive explosion lights up the skies over Texas city
Show More
Signature drive held by radio station in Fresno to ask mayor to not make city a sanctuary city
Friend of San Bernardino shooter to plead guilty in aiding terror attack
Man killed in hit and run in East Central Fresno
Drug catapult discovered at US-Mexico border
Russian aircraft buzzed US Navy ship 3 times in a day
More News
Top Video
Parlier High coach admits crime, fights sex offender registration
Crews cleaning up after floods in Mariposa County also preparing for the next round of rain
Many families living near Oroville Dam still reluctant to move back home
A dozen people protest outside Nunes' Visalia office
More Video