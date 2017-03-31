FRESNO COUNTY

Farmworker advocates speak out against controversial pesticide after EPA rules out ban

EMBED </>More News Videos

Under the Obama Administration, chlorpyrifos was supposed to be phased out this year, but the Trump Administration is going in a different direction to provide "regulatory certainty" to thousands of American farms that rely on the pesticide. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Central Valley farmworkers advocacy group is calling on the governor to ban a pesticide that the Environmental Protect Agency once said is unsafe.

Under the Obama Administration, chlorpyrifos was supposed to be phased out this year, but the Trump Administration is going in a different direction to provide "regulatory certainty" to thousands of American farms that rely on the pesticide.

While many farmers are in the season of growing almonds and fruits, one Central Valley group is working to ban a popular chemical used to keep crops alive.

Chlorpyrifos was scheduled to be pulled off the market at the end of March after the Obama administration revealed it could harm children's brains and create respiratory problems.

Sarah Sharpe, with the Central California Asthma Collaborative, does not understand why the EPA is now backing down when for nearly 20 years the pesticide has been banned for home use.

"If it's not allowed to be used in your home, you shouldn't be able to use it in a field that is right next door to people's homes and right next to a school," she said.

Andre Tolmachoff is an almond grower. His farm stopped using the controversial pesticide more than a decade ago because of health concerns.

"It was a dangerous material," he said. "It smelled really bad. They had to weaken the chemistry because it used to volatilize in the air - it was dangerous."

But citrus farmer John Martzen said having this chemical in the toolbox helps stop resistance issues.

"You don't want to use the same material over and over again or the pest becomes resistant to it," Martzen said.

The EPA released a statement, saying in part "by reversing the previous administration's steps to ban one of the most widely used pesticides in the world, we are returning to using sound science in decision-making - rather than predetermined results."

However, a farming advocacy group, though small in size, is not taking that message lightly. Their hope is to convince Gov. Jerry Brown to ban it in the state.

U.S. Farms use more than six million pounds of the chemical each year. That is about 25 percent of it in California.
Related Topics:
newsenvironmental protection agencyu.s. & worldfresno countyFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Chukchansi Gold Casino partially evacuated due to gas leak
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
Teen arrested in connection with beer run turned armed robbery in Fresno County
City of Parlier is working on a deal to bring hundreds of jobs to the area
More fresno county
NEWS
Most occupants in Texas bus crash were wearing seat belt: NTSB
White House allowing public to request financials for senior staff
US cancer deaths are decreasing, study finds
Flynn's Russia connections back in the spotlight
More News
Top Stories
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington
California cigarette tax set to go up $2 per pack
Witness testimony underway in the trial of a Merced County man accused of killing 9-month-old son
Judge approves $25 million Trump University settlement
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
Charleston church shooter to plead guilty in state murder case
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
Show More
Chukchansi Gold Casino partially evacuated due to gas leak
4.0 earthquake strikes near San Juan Bautista
High winds topple trees and causes damage throughout Fresno
Teen arrested in connection with beer run turned armed robbery in Fresno County
Efforts by police and firefighters saved family from a burning house in Los Banos
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
Chukchansi Gold Casino partially evacuated due to gas leak
More Video