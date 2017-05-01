Fresno Police arrest suspect accused of killing a homeless man

Court documents describe DNA evidence investigators found the in the victim, John Holiday's, fingernails. Police say that DNA belongs to 28-year-old Norberto Cortez, a transient living in the Fresno area.
In an interview, police say Cortez confessed to killing Holiday and led detectives to the knife he used in the assault. Cortez was arrested for Murder on April 24th and it currently in jail.
RELATED: FRESNO POLICE SEARCHING FOR FAMILY OF KILLED HOMELESS MAN
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department via Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).