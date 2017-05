#BREAKING: Jurors on Keith Foster case reach unanimous verdict on 2 counts : conspiracy to distribute heroin & marijuana @ABC30 — Cory James (@CoryABC30) May 23, 2017

Jurors have found former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster guilty on two counts of conspiracy to distribute heroin and marijuana.The verdict was unanimous.Jurors were not able to come to a decision on six other counts.Foster was arrested two years ago, after an FBI investigation. On the stand, Foster claimed he was working on his own -- looking into Fresno's drug problem.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.