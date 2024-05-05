11-year-old girl killed in three-car crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old girl is dead following a three-car crash in Madera County.

Officers responded to the crash just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 41 at Jewels Vista Court.

Investigators say a man driving a GMC Yukon was traveling south on Highway 41 in the rain when he lost control of the vehicle.

Officers say the man tried to regain control but overcorrected, causing the car to turn sideways into the northbound lane.

That's when officers say a man driving north on 41 in a Chevy Silverado hit the right side of the GMC.

A woman headed south on 41 in a Buick could not avoid the crash and ended up hitting the Silverado.

An 11-year-old girl inside the GMC died as a result of the crash.

Two people inside the GMC suffered moderate injuries, and two other people in that same car suffered major injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Silverado and a passenger in the Buick suffered minor injuries.

Highway 41 was closed due to the crash but has since reopened.