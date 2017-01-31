Los Banos man stranded in east Africa joins lawsuit against President Trump

Just a week after President Trump signed the executive order banning immigrant travel, groups from around the country are now fighting back with a lawsuit.The lawsuit was filed Monday, seeking the court's help in overturning a portion of the executive order aimed at immigrants with visas."It's completely abhorrent to our whole system of value, and system of laws, that something like this is coming down," said Stacey Gartland, attorney for family.The lawsuit names Amhed Ali from Los Banos, and his 12-year-old daughter Eman Ali who was issued her immigrant visa on Thursday, but was banned from boarding the plane to come into the country.A sign now sits at the entrance of the store Ali works at in Los Banos, his friends hoping they can bring him some relief from thousands of miles away."We want to support him so he doesn't feel alone," said Eli Munoz, Buy-N-Save Market.The lawsuit challenges the legality of the executive order."Both our constitution and the Immigration and Nationality Act prohibit discriminating on the issuance of immigration visas based on nationality, place of birth, or place of residence," said Gartland.Ali's attorney said they are still working to get Ali and his daughter home.Representative Jim Costa responded to the lawsuit directly, saying they are continuing to do what they can to bring them back and states that the executive order "does not make Americans safer and could potentially put our country at greater risk for terrorist attacks."Other congressman are still standing by the president's executive order like Congressman Devin Nunes who is calling it a "common sense" measure to terrorist attacks.The lawsuit was assigned a judge on Tuesday, attorneys are continuing to work on bringing Ali and his daughter back by an exception in the order made on a case-by-case basis if it's in the national interest. His friends in Los Banos aren't giving up hope"It's sad and a shame but you have to keep going," said Munoz.Ali's attorney did tell us that he is the sole provider for his family and according to the lawsuit. Ali has already spent more than $2,000 on the flight back alone and is still accruing costs. She did tell us there is a GoFundMe page set up for the family.