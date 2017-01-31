MERCED COUNTY

Los Banos man stranded in east Africa joins lawsuit against President Trump

EMBED </>More News Videos

Just a week after President Trump signed the executive order banning immigrant travel, groups from around the country are now fighting back with a lawsuit. (KFSN)

By
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Just a week after President Trump signed the executive order banning immigrant travel, groups from around the country are now fighting back with a lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed Monday, seeking the court's help in overturning a portion of the executive order aimed at immigrants with visas.

"It's completely abhorrent to our whole system of value, and system of laws, that something like this is coming down," said Stacey Gartland, attorney for family.

The lawsuit names Amhed Ali from Los Banos, and his 12-year-old daughter Eman Ali who was issued her immigrant visa on Thursday, but was banned from boarding the plane to come into the country.

A sign now sits at the entrance of the store Ali works at in Los Banos, his friends hoping they can bring him some relief from thousands of miles away.

"We want to support him so he doesn't feel alone," said Eli Munoz, Buy-N-Save Market.

The lawsuit challenges the legality of the executive order.

"Both our constitution and the Immigration and Nationality Act prohibit discriminating on the issuance of immigration visas based on nationality, place of birth, or place of residence," said Gartland.

Ali's attorney said they are still working to get Ali and his daughter home.

Representative Jim Costa responded to the lawsuit directly, saying they are continuing to do what they can to bring them back and states that the executive order "does not make Americans safer and could potentially put our country at greater risk for terrorist attacks."

Other congressman are still standing by the president's executive order like Congressman Devin Nunes who is calling it a "common sense" measure to terrorist attacks.

The lawsuit was assigned a judge on Tuesday, attorneys are continuing to work on bringing Ali and his daughter back by an exception in the order made on a case-by-case basis if it's in the national interest. His friends in Los Banos aren't giving up hope

"It's sad and a shame but you have to keep going," said Munoz.

Ali's attorney did tell us that he is the sole provider for his family and according to the lawsuit. Ali has already spent more than $2,000 on the flight back alone and is still accruing costs. She did tell us there is a GoFundMe page set up for the family.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationdonald trumpmerced countyLos Banos
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Los Banos family stranded because of immigration order left with few options
Immigration order leaves Los Banos family stranded in Africa
MERCED COUNTY
Fresno and Merced County sheriffs sound off on federal immigration enforcement order
Los Banos family stranded because of immigration order left with few options
Warning about phone scammers asking 'Can you hear me?'
Manhunt underway for escaped Atwater penitentiary inmate
More merced county
NEWS
Judge Neil Gorsuch: What to Know About the SCOTUS Nominee
872 Refugees to Enter the US This Week, DHS Says
Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Police Use Pepper Spray on Trump Protesters in Ohio
More News
Top Stories
Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
About 50 cars involved in Kings County fog related crashes, CHP says
Last day on the job for Fresno Unified's Superintendent Michael Hanson
Fog causes many local school districts to delay classes
Driver arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash in Southwest Fresno
Fresno and Merced County sheriffs sound off on federal immigration enforcement order
Fresno County GOP leaders say Trump's immigration order a matter of national safety
Show More
Crews battle a house fire in Southeast Fresno
Fresno Unified board ousts superintendent Michael Hanson
Trump fires Justice Dept. head over executive order defiance
Trump Will Continue LGBTQ Worker Protection Order Signed by Obama
Visalia man who raped, tortured and murdered 3-year-old girl sent to death row
More News
Top Video
Last day on the job for Fresno Unified's Superintendent Michael Hanson
About 50 cars involved in Kings County fog related crashes, CHP says
Fog causes many local school districts to delay classes
Clovis road flooding exactly as it's supposed to
More Video