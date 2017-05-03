Sheriff's Office investigating if deadly HWY 168 crash was intentional act

There is new information in the investigation of a fatal crash off of Highway 168 that killed two Clovis men after their truck was found down a steep embankment 12 hours later.Those men were identified Wednesday as 20-year-old Austin Wagenleitner and 19-year-old Aaron Beasley-- Jason Kirby, 24, is the sole survivor of that car crash.The Sheriff's Office said they are now investigating if this crash was an intentional act.Officers said the crash happened Monday night, and the truck was found Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. Jason has been upgraded from critical condition to serious but is suffering many broken bones and a concussion."Took them 45 minutes to get him out of the car when the helicopter brought him in they couldn't get a blood pressure," said Scott Kirby, survivor's father.Scott said Jason was pinned in the backseat of that truck for 12 hours, and was the only one in the car wearing a seatbelt and that doctor's told him without it, he wouldn't have survived."I'm not religious but it makes you realize somebody else is in charge."Scott also said all three men have been friends since high school.Sheriffs are still investigating whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash as well.