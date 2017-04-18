Suspect in Downtown Fresno shooting spree has criminal history spanning from Sacramento to Fresno

Although Fresno Police said Kori Muhammad was not on their radar until Thursday the suspect has a long list of arrests going from Sacramento to Fresno.Muhammad's criminal record includes convictions for weapons to drug charges. His criminal record dates back to 1998 but his most serious run in with the law was in 2004 in Fresno.Court records show Muhammad was stopped for drinking an open can of beer inside his car. After a search officers said they found crack cocaine as well as rifles and a handgun. He was then indicted on federal charges.Documents show Muhammed intended to use an insanity defense but when prosecutors asked to have him examined by a psychologist-- he changed his plea.Tuesday, Chief Jerry Dyer explained that when he saw the suspect moments after the shooting Muhammad told the Chief he was sorry.The Chief said the suspect's statements were clear and coherent during questioning. They believe he went on the rampage after he saw his name released in connection to another murder he is accused of committing last Thursday.This time his charges are a lot more severe-- he's is facing four counts of murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.