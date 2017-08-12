Police identify suspect in Virginia car ramming

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio (Albemarle Regional Jail)

Authorities say a 20-year-old Ohio man accused of driving a car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts.

The Charlottesville Police Department said in a statement Saturday night that James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio also faces three counts of malicious wounding, and one count related to leaving the scene.

Officials say 3 deaths linked to violent protest in Charlottesville

Col. Martin Kumer, superintendent of the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, said Fields was in custody there Saturday night. Kumer says he doesn't believe Fields has obtained an attorney yet.

He says a bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Officials say 3 deaths linked to violent protest in Charlottesville
Store manager injured during robbery at southeast Fresno El Pollo Loco
2 police personnel dead after helicopter crashes near VA rally
Pest control group working to curb rise of disease-carrying mosquitoes in Fresno
Gunfire strikes apartment complex near Fresno State
Fresno Unified board holds private meeting to decide future superintendent
Fresno lawyer arrested for alleged child sex crimes
Cannabis company prepares to transform CA town
Show More
Growing number of civil rights groups calling for FUSD Board President to resign
Rising number of burglars using AC window units to force way into Valley homes
Judge throws out DJ's case against Taylor Swift
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder
Deadly Central Fresno shooting may have been in self-defense, police say
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
Woman charged with killing family gives thumbs up
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
More Photos