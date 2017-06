A first for the Fresno Philharmonic-- their new music director is a woman. After a two year search Rei Hotoda has been named as the eighth music director for the Fresno Philharmonic.Hotoda begins her position with the organization on July 1st and will conduct her first concert as music director later this year on Sunday, October 15th.Hotoda signed a four year contract and succeeds Theodore Kuchar who stepped down as maestro one year ago after 15 years in the position.