TULARE COUNTY

Mother of 4-year-old Porterville girl allegedly killed by aunt speaks for the first time

EMBED </>More News Videos

In Porterville Thursday night one mother's grief was overwhelming. Just two days before authorities said Dora Pablo's daughter was killed in her sleep. (KFSN)

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
In Porterville Thursday night, one mother's grief was overwhelming. Just two days before, authorities said Dora Pablo's daughter was killed in her sleep.

"I'm going to remember her smile. She was always happy-- always happy. And I just want to thank everyone that was here for her because she was loved."

Family members crowded outside the home where Sophia Caraveo took her last breathe. But one person was missing from the crowd, Dora's sister Santa Pablo; she's the suspect in Sophia's killing.

"As a sister-- I want everyone to be aware of mental illness. My sister was showing signs of it for the past month and a half, we didn't believe her, we shined it off," said Dora.

Authorities said Santa suffocated and killed the four-year-old.

For Sophia's grandmother, Dora Coronado, the pain is twofold.

"It's a double impact for me because I lost my daughter and my granddaughter."

On Thursday morning, hours before the vigil Santa entered a not guilty plea in court.

On Sophia's father's side of the family they are feeling as much anger as they are grief.

"We loved Sophia, with all our heart-- for her to take away that precious baby-- it's devastating," said Michelle Hill, Sophia's great aunt.

But it's during this difficult time the four-year-old's mother is taking the time to warn others. She said if any family member shows signs of mental illness to pay attention.

"Pay attention to it. Listen to it because it's real. I don't want this to ever happen to anybody else," said Dora.
Related Topics:
societyvigiltulare countychild deathPorterville
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Porterville woman officially charged with murder in niece's death
Visalia teacher takes down confederate flag after mother of student speaks up
Visalia authorities investigating Greyhound Bus fire in downtown
Young Hanford woman opens up about her struggles with depression
More tulare county
SOCIETY
Merced County families come together to remember victims of violent crimes
Celebrities react to Don Rickles' death
Teenager takes his grandma to prom
Memphis Zoo welcomes adorable baby hippo
More Society
Top Stories
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley
California Assembly passes gas-tax hike
US launches military strike on Syrian air base
Porterville woman officially charged with murder in niece's death
2 people detained after lockdown at Reedley High School
Inmate who stabbed a Fresno Co. correctional officer sentenced to 26 years
Report finds dangerous amount of lead found in children in the Valley
Show More
Fresno Co Sheriff's ID Jane Doe found walking on Millerton road
House intel committee chair Devin Nunes steps away from Russia probe
Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90, publicist says
Play ball! Opening day is here for the Fresno Grizzlies
Senate OKs 'nuclear option,' clears path for high court nomination vote
More News
Top Video
Central California Weather
Aces beat Grizzlies, 13-6 in season opener
WATCH: U.S. destroyer launches cruise missiles in Syria attack
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley
More Video