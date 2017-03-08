SOCIETY

Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image kfsn"><span>kfsn</span></div><span class="caption-text">A woman strikes a pose in front of a statue titled &#34;Fearless Girl&#34; in New York. (Mark Lennihan&#47;AP)</span></div>
Women across the globe gathered on Wednesday in celebration of International Women's Day.

This year and in years past, the day honors the achievements and roles of women in society. However, this year, there have been calls to actions with the #daywithoutawomen, a movement which asks women to skip work in order to bring to attention inequalities that women face in the workplace.

Demonstrations have begun throughout the U.S, including in New York, where a statue of a defiant girl facing the Charging Bull on Wall St.The statue has drawn hundred to the area to take pictures and show support.
