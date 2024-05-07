14-year-old girl charged with murder of Fresno trafficking advocate's daughter

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested by Los Angeles Police for the murder of 20-year-old Kendra Reana McIntyre.

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested by Los Angeles Police for the murder of 20-year-old Kendra Reana McIntyre.

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested by Los Angeles Police for the murder of 20-year-old Kendra Reana McIntyre.

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested by Los Angeles Police for the murder of 20-year-old Kendra Reana McIntyre.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old girl has been arrested by Los Angeles Police Department for the murder of 20-year-old Kendra Reana McIntyre.

Officers say on March 21 at 4:20 a.m., McIntyre was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a part of South LA known for sex work. Investigators say McIntyre was a victim of human trafficking.

RELATED: Hundreds remember victim of LA human trafficking, daughter of Fresno advocate

The LAPD says the 14-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday without incident, and will be charged with murder.

McIntyre is the daughter of Debra Rush, a well-known advocate for victims of human trafficking in the Central Valley and a survivor of human trafficking herself.

She founded Breaking The Chains, a Fresno nonprofit that works to help free people from human trafficking.

In a statement, Rush said her daughter had "childhood trauma" and suffered from "severe mental health issue(s)."

"My daughter never got the chance to unlock her vault," Rush wrote, in part. "Even though we stood outside, banging on the door, crying and pleading for her to open it."

Rush also pleaded for the community to continue supporting Breaking the Chains in hopes of helping other families avoid the terrible loss she is now suffering. Community members can donate to a GoFundMe.

If you or anybody you know is a victim of human trafficking, help is available in Central California through Breaking the Chains. You can call 888-858-2021 or visit www.btcfresno.org for more information on how to break the hold of trafficking.