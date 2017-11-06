FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For the first time since the 2014 season, the Bulldogs are going "bowling."

Fresno State became bowl eligible with a win over BYU on Saturday night.

Bulldogs Head Coach, Jeff Tedford said, "You know it's one of the goals we started out to accomplish at the beginning of the season. It's nice to have that behind us but we have a lot of work to do."

Jeff Tedford and his Bulldogs do not look in the past rather what is ahead.

Up next for the 6-3 Bulldogs a road date at Hawaii on Saturday night.

"You turn on the tape and they are flying around. They take a lot of pride in who they are. I'm sure they will come out the same this week like I said any home game they have it just seems they are a little bit different team on the island," said Tedford.

Fresno State will arrive in Hawaii on Thursday. A day earlier than normal road trips.

Tedford said, "Going a day early does a few things in my mind. It gets our body acclimated to the time change and can kind of get the distraction out of the way because a lot of people have never been to Hawaii before. Friday we are going to have an opportunity to go to Pearl Harbor and I think that's really important that our kids understand the history and respect for our veterans."

On the field, the Dogs control their destiny in the West Division. But the focus at this point remains solely on Hawaii.

"Our goal is to win the Mountain West Championship and our bowl game with class, integrity and academic excellence. That's our goal. But besides that, we still have a lot out there. We have a really tough road game this week and that's what we are focused on 100%," said Tedford.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm locally, 6:00 pm Saturday night in Honolulu.
