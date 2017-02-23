FRESNO

Pop up cafe coming to Fresno to honor Notorious B.I.G. on anniversary of his death

Take Three Burgers at Fulton Mall will transform their restaurant into "Big Poppa's Pop-Up Cafe." (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Last fall hundreds of fans waited in line for hours to be part of a one day tribute to the late rapper Tupac Shakur at a Downtown Fresno restaurant.

Now, the organizers of that event- are putting together another tribute. This time around they are celebrating the life and music of Notorious B-I-G, in time for the 20th anniversary of his death.

Take Three Burgers at Fulton Mall will transform their restaurant into "Big Poppa's Pop-Up Cafe."

Organizers used the lyrics to one of his songs, "Warning," to come up with the start time of the breakfast-- 5:46 a.m. And just like they did for their tribute to Tupac the decorations, music, and meals will all center around "Biggie".

As a way to keep crowd levels smaller they are only allowing a limited number of visitors to enjoy the breakfast.

All of this happens on March 9th.

Organizers are hosting an after party later on that night at Full Circle Brewing Company for those who can't make it to the breakfast. Local bands will perform their favorite Notorious BIG songs, and guests will enjoy Biggie inspired artwork created by local artists.

The after party begins at 7:00 p.m. and tickets to that cost $7.

To make reservations for breakfast click here.
