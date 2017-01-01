StormWarn 30 Radar

  • Wind Advisory

    ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WINDS...From the west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * TIMING...11 am through 11 pm today. * IMPACTS...Reduced visibility due to blowing dust. Difficulty driving...especially for high profile vehicles. More

