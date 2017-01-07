WEATHER

Valley residents collect sandbags ahead of heavy rains
EMBED </>More News Videos

In Fresno County, there are at least five locations where people can fill and pick up sandbags. Some are open 24 hours, 7 days a week and only allow you to take 10 bags. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
People in Clovis are getting sandbags to protect their homes from the storm.

A normal Saturday for Elijah Hamilton involves relaxing at home, but with a big storm pushing in he spent it at the Clovis Yard helping his mom fill up sand bags to take home.

"The garage there was like a leak so we're going to put against the garage so the sand will help," he said.

Brent Phillips was out there too, loading up bags of sand while his wife and son had some fun in the rain. He says they stopped by because of what a storm last year did to his mother-in-law's house.

"Last year we had to replumb her backyard and re-drain it because it was about four inches deep," he explained. "So, this year, because of the rain, my wife wanted to put some sandbags in front of her door."

But while most were getting bags for their homes, Rick Muao was getting it to weigh down the back of his pickup truck.

"I don't want to give Chevy a bad name or anything, but it gets a little light and it starts to spin out," he said.

In Fresno County, there are at least five locations where people can fill and pick up sandbags. Some are open 24 hours, 7 days a week and only allow you to take 10 bags.

Jim Sirman is thankful for them.

"Otherwise, I'd be out there digging up the garden," he said.

The city of Fresno does not have sandbag locations. They are asking residents to call 621-CITY for any flooding related issues or trees that are down.
Related Topics:
weatherweatherclovisClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Valley sandbag locations
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Merced County preps for flooding ahead of weekend storm
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
Santa wakeboards in flooded Australian park
More weather
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Yosemite National Park rangers keeping an eye out for what could be the biggest storm in years
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Accuweather Forecast
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland Raiders season ends with 27 to 14 loss to Texans
Two big rigs involved in fiery crash in Visalia
Raiders vs. Texans in first playoff game since 2002 -- Now on ABC30
Body found in a field northeast of Reedley
California prisoner receives gender-reassignment surgery
VIDEO: 7 Things to know about Connor Cook
Raider Nation out in force in Houston for playoff game
Show More
Derek Carr says Connor Cook is eager to learn
Missing Parlier PD K9 found dead
Yosemite National Park rangers keeping an eye out for what could be the biggest storm in years
1 dead, 1 in custody, 2 sought in Dinuba robbery and officer involved shooting
Man shot at Fresno hotel
More News
Top Video
Raider Nation out in force in Houston for playoff game
Fresno police believe they have caught a suspect in a string of pizza delivery robberies
Missing Parlier PD K9 found dead
New Madera playground accommodates kids with special needs
More Video