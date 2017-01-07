Valley residents collect sandbags ahead of heavy rains

People in Clovis are getting sandbags to protect their homes from the storm.A normal Saturday for Elijah Hamilton involves relaxing at home, but with a big storm pushing in he spent it at the Clovis Yard helping his mom fill up sand bags to take home."The garage there was like a leak so we're going to put against the garage so the sand will help," he said.Brent Phillips was out there too, loading up bags of sand while his wife and son had some fun in the rain. He says they stopped by because of what a storm last year did to his mother-in-law's house."Last year we had to replumb her backyard and re-drain it because it was about four inches deep," he explained. "So, this year, because of the rain, my wife wanted to put some sandbags in front of her door."But while most were getting bags for their homes, Rick Muao was getting it to weigh down the back of his pickup truck."I don't want to give Chevy a bad name or anything, but it gets a little light and it starts to spin out," he said.In Fresno County, there are at least five locations where people can fill and pick up sandbags. Some are open 24 hours, 7 days a week and only allow you to take 10 bags.Jim Sirman is thankful for them."Otherwise, I'd be out there digging up the garden," he said.The city of Fresno does not have sandbag locations. They are asking residents to call 621-CITY for any flooding related issues or trees that are down.