1 killed, 2 injured in car crash in Madera County

#BREAKING: Passenger (80s age range) killed in car accident near Ave 16 & Rd 25 in Madera County. Driver taken to hospital. CHP says a car pulled out in front of them, causing the collision. That driver (30s) also taken to hospital with minor injuries. Rain not a factor

A man in his eighties has been killed in a Madera County car crash Friday evening, and two others are injured.According to the California Highway Patrol, a car pulled out in front of a car on Avenue 16 and Road 25, causing a collision.The passenger of one car was pronounced dead at the scene. The two drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Authorities say rain was not a factor in the crash.