1 killed, 2 injured in car crash in Madera County

A man in his eighties has been killed in a Madera County car crash Friday evening, and two others are injured.


According to the California Highway Patrol, a car pulled out in front of a car on Avenue 16 and Road 25, causing a collision.

The passenger of one car was pronounced dead at the scene. The two drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say rain was not a factor in the crash.
