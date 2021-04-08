Pick up favorite fair foods at Merced County fairgrounds this weekend

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can get your fair food favorites at the Merced County fairgrounds starting Thursday, April 8.The county's annual fair was canceled once again due to the pandemic.Last year, organizers held a drive-thru event, where hundreds of cars lined up to get fresh cinnamon rolls, funnel cakes and pizza.This year's event will run Thursday through Sunday but will look a little different.The event will be shifted to a walk-up format. Attendees can purchase their food and eat at socially distanced picnic tables if they choose.Officials say they want to give the community a taste of the fair to enjoy while supporting its vendors.