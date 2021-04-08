events

Pick up favorite fair foods at Merced County fairgrounds this weekend

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can get your fair food favorites at the Merced County fairgrounds starting Thursday, April 8.

The county's annual fair was canceled once again due to the pandemic.

Last year, organizers held a drive-thru event, where hundreds of cars lined up to get fresh cinnamon rolls, funnel cakes and pizza.



This year's event will run Thursday through Sunday but will look a little different.

The event will be shifted to a walk-up format. Attendees can purchase their food and eat at socially distanced picnic tables if they choose.

Officials say they want to give the community a taste of the fair to enjoy while supporting its vendors.
