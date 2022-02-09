historic district

Fresno's Old Water Tower will now be home to Frida Café

The "Old Water Tower" will now be home to Frida Cafe.

FRESNO, Calif. -- The city of Fresno continues its commitment to protect and preserve a historic landmark with the new inclusion of a new business.

The Old Water Tower in downtown Fresno will now be home to Frida Café.

The small coffee shop is not ready just yet as crews continue to add the final touches to the café and expect renovations to complete this fall.

City officials say this is a perfect partnership to attract visitors to a piece of Fresno history while enjoying a nice cup of coffee.

Fresno City Councilmember, Miguel Arias said, "The benefit to Fresno tax payers is that we will no longer be protecting a historical building from vandalism, but we will re-activating the historical building for everyday daily use and of course, they will be able to benefit from some really good coffee."

Since the start of the pandemic the landmark has become vacant and a target of constant vandalism.

Now, "Frida Café" will act as the tower's new caretakers.

When the coffee shop is ready it will be open seven days a week from 8 am to 9 pm.
