Merced historic courthouse museum set for million dollar remodel

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the oldest buildings in Merced County is getting a major makeover.

Wednesday, a groundbreaking took place to kick off the more than three million dollar renovation.

The current courthouse museum was built in 1875, and local leaders say it's time for upgrades.

"With a building this old, it's going to decay in certain areas or deteriorate, so this is much needed to maintain its integrity," said Merced County Supervisor Josh Pedrozo.

The remodel groundbreaking comes just one week after the old county high school and library across the street went up in flames.

That historic building is now reduced to rubble.

"It was a tragic loss to our community," said Merced Co. Historical Society Director Sarah Lim.

In September, a fire destroyed a vacant furniture store and an old warehouse from the 1900s, sending two people to the hospital.

Merced County Historical Society director Sarah Lim says the recent loss of those unique architectural buildings reflecting the community's past makes this makeover more meaningful.

"It's even more important to preserve this historical landmark and an icon of our county," said Lim.

Merced County Public Works Director Nathan Bray says they will explore the damage after removing the paint, aiming to fix the broken windows, replace the missing decorative elements and give the structure a fresh look.

Lim hopes it will last for generations as a symbol of justice for all.

"It is our identity, knowing our past, and the historical building is a reminder of who we are and how we got here," said Lim.

The building's 150th celebration will be on October 4th of next year, and leaders say that's when you can expect to see some progress on the million-dollar makeover.

