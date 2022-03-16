food

The Kraft Mac and Cheese ice cream from last summer is back

The Kraft Mac and Cheese ice cream from last summer is back.

As of right now, you can find the unique dessert at Walmart for a limited time.

There are also six other flavors the Brooklyn-based creamery, Van Leeuwen, created to be sold exclusively at Walmart.

The Planet Earth, Pizza, Hot Honey, Royal Wedding Cake, Bourbon Cherries Jubilee, and Wild Blueberry Shortcake are all the new flavors carried in Walmart nationwide.
