Valley church aiming to help those living in impoverished countries

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Hindu Temple of Fresno is collecting gently used and new shoes.

The temple is working with 'Funds to Orgs' to ship the footwear to people in developing countries so they can be micro-entrepreneurs.

Organizers say they wanted to do something practical and long-lasting while helping others.

Organizer, Kesheni Vallabh said, "These people will get a bag of shoes. They will clean them up. They will decide if they will beef up the leather or they want to want to reuse the leather from that shoe or any other shoe they get, then they will sell them."

The church is hosting a drop-off on Saturday, March 26 and the shoe drive is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at their location off of Alluvial near De Wolf.
