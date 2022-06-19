1 killed in car crash in Tulare County

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash in Tulare County.

Officers were dispatched just before 3 in the morning to Highway 198 and Mooney Blvd for reports of a car fire.


Investigators say a car veered off the road, hitting a tree before it caught fire.

The driver did not survive.

Officers are working to identify him.


The roadway is back open to traffic.

Since no other vehicles were involved, officers are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the CHP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare county
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officers shoot, kill man at Vinland Park
Man killed in plane crash near Porterville
2 actors dead in Mexico after Netflix series cast, crew van crashes
Family claiming excessive force by Clovis police in woman's death
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
Stephen Colbert 'Late Show' production team arrested at US Capitol
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
Show More
Domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff with Fresno police
1000th patient to get lung transplant at SF hospital returns to Fresno
Man arrested after robbery, attempted carjacking in Merced, police say
Double murder details could lead to death penalty for Fresno man
Fresno mayor announces partnership with bank to help homebuyers
More TOP STORIES News