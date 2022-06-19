1 killed in car crash in Tulare County

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash in Tulare County.Officers were dispatched just before 3 in the morning to Highway 198 and Mooney Blvd for reports of a car fire.Investigators say a car veered off the road, hitting a tree before it caught fire.The driver did not survive.Officers are working to identify him.The roadway is back open to traffic.Since no other vehicles were involved, officers are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the CHP.