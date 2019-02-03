ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

12-year-old dies from accidental gunshot wound in Firebaugh

EMBED </>More Videos

12-year-old dies from accidental gunshot wound in Firebaugh

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An investigation is underway following a shooting involving a 12-year-old boy, who has died.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Firebaugh at a home on the 600 block of Fairfax Avenue.

According to officials, they received reports that the child suffered from an accidental gunshot wound to the chest.

"CPR was done but it was determined the child passed away the investigation started. there were only two people on scene when deputies arrived but were still investigating it its looking to be an accidental shooting," said Sgt. Mike Nulick.

A preliminary investigation indicates the boy and his friend were playing with the firearm. Deputies say the children were unsupervised when the gun went off.

It is unclear who the gun belongs to, the homeowners or the parents of the boy who was visiting.


Investigators say the gun owner could face criminal charges if it is determined that the firearm was not properly stored.

Homicide detectives are en route to interview the other child that was with the victim. Deputies say this is protocol when a child is involved in a firearm death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotaccidental shootingFresno CountyFirebaugh
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Child accidentally shoots mom outside Southern California preschool
Mom watches son take final breaths after being shot
Police hunting for suspects behind shooting that wounded 12-year-old girl
More accidental shooting
Top Stories
Super Bowl: New England Patriots defeat Los Angeles Rams 13-3
NWS Hanford confirms tornado touched down Saturday
Police arrest City Motel stabbing suspect
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after small plane crash ignites house fires
Man found in canal with gunshot wound, deputies say
Fresh powder in Shaver Lake catches drivers off guard
Jussie Smollett strikes emotional chord: Attackers won't win
Maroon 5 headlines Super Bowl 2019 halftime show
Show More
Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America
Art project gives students, community deeper look into human trafficking
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Chowchilla
More News