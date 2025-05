Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be 2023 | Full episode

ABC News' Gio Benitez sat down with six GenderCool Champions -- all transgender teenagers and young adults -- to show they're just like anyone else.

Across the United States, transgender children are in the zeitgeist, especially as states introduce a record number of bills targeting transgender people's access to school sports, health care, and gender-affirming spaces.

Watch "Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be" in the video player above.