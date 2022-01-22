Society

144th Fighter Wing gets glimpse into future with 'robot dog'

EMBED <>More Videos

144th Fighter Wing gets glimpse into future with 'robot dog'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno got a glimpse into the future Friday.

The 144th Security Forces Squadron received a demonstration for a "robot dog," or quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle, from Ghost Robotics at the Fresno Air National Guard Base.

If purchased, the robots would be used for patrols of the base with the capability of notifying the Base Defense Operations Center and responders of any security concerns.

Similar robots are already used at multiple military bases across the U.S. for patrol purposes.

If approved, the 144th Fighter Wing would be the first California Air National Guard unit to employ its use.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoarmy
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Le Grand woman charged with 3 counts of murder for deaths of children
Man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say
4 families displaced after apartment fire in NE Fresno
New details emerge in killing of mother and grandfather in SE Fresno
DA to pursue death penalty against 3 accused in Fresno mass shooting
2 NYPD officers shot, 1 fatally, responding to domestic violence call
Health officials credit vaccine for low COVID rates at nursing homes
Show More
Ag leaders working to protect Valley farmworkers during Omicron surge
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 41 in Fresno County
UC Merced to bring back students in stages for in-person learning
CA proposal would let older kids get vaccines without parents' consent
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in Brentwood
More TOP STORIES News