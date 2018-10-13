16-year-old boy shoots and kills father, sheriff's deputies say

Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide at Clinton and Grantland Avenues.


Authorities say it started as a domestic disturbance between husband and wife. Their 16-year-old son shot and killed his father.

The teen is being questioned but not under arrest and as of now is not facing charges, deputies say.

