16-year-old boy shoots and kills father, sheriff's deputies say

Fresno Co Sheriff’s Deputies investigating a homicide on Grantland at Clinton. Per FCSO: Started as a domestic disturbance between a husband & wife. 16yo son shot and killed his father. He’s being questioned but not under arrest. As of now not facing charges. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/wvWPZ6MVAc — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) October 14, 2018

Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide at Clinton and Grantland Avenues.Authorities say it started as a domestic disturbance between husband and wife. Their 16-year-old son shot and killed his father.The teen is being questioned but not under arrest and as of now is not facing charges, deputies say.Stay with Action News as this story continues to develop.