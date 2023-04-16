The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in Saturday's shooting near a Fresno County Festival.

16-year-old identified as victim in shooting near Cambodian New Year festival

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in Saturday's homicide near the Fresno Cambodian Buddhist Society's New Year Festival.

Officials say the victim is 16-year-old Nolyn Chann of Clovis. Chann was a student at Sunnyside High School.

Family members of Chann have created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his funeral.

Fresno County Sheriff Deputies were called to Princeton and Valentine Avenues just after 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found Chann suffering from a gunshot wound and lying on the ground.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators do not believe this is a random shooting. Officials believe the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

Deputies say multiple people were involved and ran from the scene.

The nearby Fresno Cambodian Buddhist Society was having a New Year festival at the time.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect involved in this incident.

If you know anything that could help in the investigation you're asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office or Valley Crimestoppers.

