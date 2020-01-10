homicide

Fresno teen found dead in bullet-riddled car, blood trail leads to second teen shot in face

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are asking people for help in solving their first homicide investigation of the year.

Two teens were shot on Wednesday night in central Fresno, leaving an 18-year-old dead and the other, a 17-year-old, in critical condition.

Investigators say neither of the victims was in gangs.

Officers are still very early into their investigation and don't have many witnesses or leads.

The suspect responsible is still on the run.

"We're looking at this as another senseless act of violence in our city," says Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan.

The 17-year-old is still at Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers were called to the intersection of Tyler and Fifth on Wednesday night for an injured person.

When they arrived, they found a car riddled with bullets, and inside was 18-year-old Dezon Cheatham.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moments later, they found another victim, 17-year-old Christyan Roberts, who investigators say was shot in the face.

"We're still waiting to see if anything comes back from the vehicle - DNA or fingerprints left behind," says Bowlan.

Officers don't have any solid leads at this time, nor do they have any witnesses coming forward.

They also say the crime doesn't seem to be gang-related and say the two young boys seemed like normal teenagers.

"One wanted to go to the military, the other was active in his church. It's heartbreaking to us, and it's heartbreaking to the family and it's heartbreaking to the community," says Bowlan.

Officers say they didn't get their first homicide until the end of January in 2019.
