FATAL CRASH

18-year-old involved in hit and run that killed Clovis educator sentenced to 3 years in prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The 18-year-old driver involved in hit and run that killed Clovis educator, Gavin Gladding, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The judge handed down the sentence after Rogelio Alvarez-Maravilla pleaded no contest to hit-and-run, vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license, and destroying evidence in the death of Gladding.

Alvarez-Maravilla addressed the court Monday morning saying, "I will pray for you (Gladding Family) every day for the rest of my life."



Gavin's widow also spoke to the court begging the judge for the maximum sentence for Alvarez-Maravilla.



Last month, the Fresno County District Attorney's office filed charges of accessory and destroying evidence against the passenger, Fernanda Lopez, 18, and Moises Guerrero, 23, who allegedly helped fix the truck.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges and they're due back in court later this week.

