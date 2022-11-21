Teen accidentally shot in the back by friend in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police found him with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Officers received a call around 7 p.m. Sunday for a victim with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses, including the victim's girlfriend, said they were sitting inside a car, and the victim was in the front seat.

They say a friend in the back seat directly behind him accidentally fired a gun, shooting through the seat into the victim's back.

Officers say no one is identifying the person who pulled the trigger.

No shell casing or weapon was found.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries. There's no word yet on his condition.