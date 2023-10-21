19-year-old woman hospitalized following shooting in Central Fresno

A woman is in the hospital following a shooting at the Paradise Apartments on Marks Avenue near Dakota Avenue in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Central Fresno.

Fresno Police Officers responded to a shot spotter call around 10:20 Friday night at the Paradise Apartments on Marks Avenue near Dakota Avenue.

They found bullet fragments at the scene however, they could not find a victim.

A second call came in nearby saying a 19-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital with an upper-body injury.

Police say the two scenes are connected and are searching for witnesses.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.