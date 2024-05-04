Woman killed, man hospitalized following collision near Fashion Fair Mall in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman and critically injured a man in northeast Fresno.

Police say officers attempted to pull over a car near Gettysburg Avenue and First Street before 9 p.m. Friday for not having their lights on.

However, the driver sped off into the residential area near Fashion Fair Mall and jumped the curb into a park near Santa Ana Avenue.

Officers say that's where the car hit a man in his 30s and a woman before driving off and later crashing into a pole near Thesta and Santa Ana.

The people inside the car got out and ran.

Officials say the woman died at the scene due to her injuries.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are looking for two men who were inside the car as the investigation continues.

