Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot in Compton ambush

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were shot at a Metro station in Compton Saturday evening, officials say.
By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. -- Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are "fighting for their lives" after they were shot in the head in an ambush at the Metro station in Compton, officials say.

The incident happened Saturday at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Compton Boulevard around 7 p.m. The location is a short distance from the Compton sheriff's station.

"One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle," the department tweeted. "Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large."

They were rushed to a local hospital.

"That was a cowardly act," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. "The two deputies were doing their job, minding their own business, watching out for the safety of the people on the train."

"To see somebody just walk up and start shooting on them. It pisses me off. It dismays me at the same time. There's no pretty way to say it."

One deputy was described as a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy. Her husband came to the hospital after the shooting. The other deputy was a 24-year-old man and his girlfriend and parents came to hospital.

Both deputies underwent surgery and were described as alive but in critical condition.


Villanueva said he swore in both deputies to office just 14 months ago in the same class.

Surveillance video of the shooting shows the suspect ambush the deputies as they sat in the patrol car.

A man clad in dark clothing walks up to the parked vehicle at the Metro station, approaches the window on the passenger's side and fires several times at close range. The suspect then runs off on foot. One deputy is seen emerging from the passenger side and stumbling around on foot for several seconds before the video ends.

Officials were not able to get a detailed description of the shooter other than a man. Officials cautioned that the surveillance video released from the scene uses a fisheye lens so the suspect's height and weight may be slightly distorted from reality.

The surveillance video can be viewed here. Warning: Footage of the shooting may be disturbing to some viewers.

The department tweeted: "Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."




Deputies blocked off streets in the area and are searching for the suspect.

The department had 14 homicide detectives on scene to investigate along with forensic specialists and other department personnel.

Anyone with information was asked to call LASD homicide detectives at (323)890-5500.
