WORKER DEATH

2 men killed in industrial accident at Cantua Creek ranch in Fresno County

2 men killed while making repair on Fresno County ranch

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two men were killed after being caught under a tree nut shaker at a ranch in Cantua Creek in Fresno County.

CalFire responded to the incident just around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a 66-year-old man and a 31-year-old man had been crushed while trying to make a repair on the machine.

According to deputies, the worker were trying to disconnect hydraulic hoses under the shaker when the arm fell.

Both men were pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
worker deathaccidentcal fireFresno County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WORKER DEATH
Samsung apologizes over sicknesses, deaths of some workers
Accused serial killer caught in Texas
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
More worker death
Top Stories
REMEMBERING A HERO: Thousands pay respect to fallen Newman Cpl. Ronil Singh
Credit unions provide financial options for federal workers during shutdown
Standoff near Bulldog Stadium escalates to officer-involved shooting, suspect killed
Search for abductor cancelled after 'inconsistencies' found in child's story
Hanford Police recover body from 4-foot grave; two arrested in connection
Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old driver: VIDEO
3 men killed, 4 wounded in shooting at California bowling alley
Flames rip through Central Fresno building: three dogs rescued
Show More
California utility assessing finances amid wildfire links
Police: 32-year-old enrolls in high school as teen
Police: Drunken driver crashes into officer's patrol car
Blind woman sues Beyoncé for discriminating disabled fans
Officers across Valley prepare to attend emotional service for Corporal Ronil Singh
More News