2 men killed while making repair on Fresno County ranch

#Derrickincident - Firefighters on scene with @FresnoSheriff for an industrial accident resulting in 2 fatalities - Derrick & Stanislaus. pic.twitter.com/XJt7kdawds — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) January 5, 2019

Two men were killed after being caught under a tree nut shaker at a ranch in Cantua Creek in Fresno County.CalFire responded to the incident just around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a 66-year-old man and a 31-year-old man had been crushed while trying to make a repair on the machine.According to deputies, the worker were trying to disconnect hydraulic hoses under the shaker when the arm fell.Both men were pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.