2 young children in hospital after car accident in Caruthers

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. this evening near Marks and Kamm Avenues.The accident forced roads to close as emergency crews responded to the scene.A five-year-old and four-year-old had to be taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.It is not clear what caused the accident, but we do know one vehicle went into a power pole--splitting it into pieces.Nearly 1,000 people were without power in the area as a result of the collision.The power returned back on for this area just minutes ago around 10:30 a.m.