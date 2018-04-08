CAR ACCIDENT

2 young children in hospital after car accident in Caruthers

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. this evening near Marks and Kamm Avenues. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. this evening near Marks and Kamm Avenues.

The accident forced roads to close as emergency crews responded to the scene.

A five-year-old and four-year-old had to be taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

It is not clear what caused the accident, but we do know one vehicle went into a power pole--splitting it into pieces.

Nearly 1,000 people were without power in the area as a result of the collision.

The power returned back on for this area just minutes ago around 10:30 a.m.
