24-year-old man arrested for lewd acts with minor in Corcoran

Police found Jose Rodriguez with a girl in his parked car at Cesar Chavez Park on Sunday at around 3:30 a.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Corcoran man was arrested after police say he committed lewd acts with a minor he contacted through social media.

Police found Jose Rodriguez with a girl in his parked car at Cesar Chavez Park on Sunday at around 3:30 a.m.

Rodriguez was booked into the Kings County jail on several charges, including lewd acts with a child under 14, sending harmful material to a minor, among other crimes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestcorcoransexual assault
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno PD release bodycam video showing teen with autism being handcuffed
Man fatally shot by deputy after attacking 3 with machete
Raging fire destroys Fresno County business
Fresno PD release 911 call after arresting teen with autism
Stolen car crashes into 2 vehicles at River Park, 2 seriously hurt
Brother of Farmersville murder victim will be special guest at SOTU address
Avenal police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Show More
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico
At least half of Iowa Caucus results expected by day's end
Search intensifies for missing 11-year-old boy Gannon Stauch
Passenger aboard cruise tests positive for coronavirus
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
More TOP STORIES News