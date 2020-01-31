armed robbery

3 men steal $4K, beer from Terra Bella store at gunpoint

The suspects ran out of the store and stole a customer's car keys in the parking lot.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for three men who robbed a convenience store in Terra Bella at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Officials say the suspects stole several packs of beer and $4,000 from the Terra Bell Food Center on Road 236 at around 9:30 p.m.

The suspects ran out of the store and stole a customer's car keys in the parking lot.

Deputies say no one was injured in the robbery.

Investigators are asking anyone who might be able to identify the suspects to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-725-4149.
