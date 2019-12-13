30-year-old found shot several times in Tulare

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot several times Thursday night.Police say they received reports of shots fired and a person yelling for help in the area of Cross and I Street just after 9:15 p.m.Investigators say officers found the 30-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. A suspect description has not been made available at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call 559-685-2300 x 2142.