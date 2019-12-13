shooting

30-year-old found shot several times in Tulare

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot several times Thursday night.

Police say they received reports of shots fired and a person yelling for help in the area of Cross and I Street just after 9:15 p.m.

RELATED: Man dies after shooting in Earlimart

Investigators say officers found the 30-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. A suspect description has not been made available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 559-685-2300 x 2142.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countytulareshootingtulare county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man dies after shooting in Earlimart
Fresno man sentenced to life in prison without parole, after fatal shooting
2 injured in shooting at Tulare County home
Jersey City victims: What we know about those killed inside market
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small fire breaks out at Fresno elementary school, students evacuated
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Man dies after shooting in Earlimart
LAPD officer arrested after allegedly fondling corpse
Fallen Navy sailor brought home ahead of Saturday funeral
PG&E repairing power pole on Olive and Polk after crash
More than 40 exotic pets abandoned in Texas apartment
Show More
Man arrested after running from scene of DUI crash involving a semi
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Madera County deputy involved in 3-car crash, CHP says
Woman sexually assaulted in Riverside as husband slept next to her
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
More TOP STORIES News