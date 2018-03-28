30-year-old Kerman man killed at 'tricky' Fresno County intersection

The Fresno County Coroner's office identified the man killed at a rural intersection as 30- year-old Troy Goad of Kerman.Highway Patrol officers say Goad was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Tuesday afternoon. He was traveling down Church Avenue and tried to turn onto Siskiyou. Investigators say he didn't have the right-of-way and collided with a Chevy Camaro.Goad was thrown from his SUV and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.Neighbors say the "T" intersection is misleading to many drivers because there is a lack of markings and no stop sign.