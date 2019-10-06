34 arrested during multi-agency operation in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of law enforcement agencies from across Fresno County patrol the streets together to arrest wanted fugitives during Operation Gold Star.Saturday, more than 20 agencies, including local, state and federal, making up more than 100 officers worked side by side to enforce the law.Deputies arrested a Northside gang member for violating his parole, but he's not the only one. From Kerman to Clovis they did probation parole checks followed by crime patrols."Some we already know are wanted. We have done workups on each of them so we know when we contact them, if they are there we are ultimately going to arrest them," said Fresno County Sheriff's Lt. Arley Terrence.Each stop had a hit or miss. At one northeast Fresno location, the person of interest wasn't home. Deputies ran into the same case at their next stop, but after a quick regroup they were off to their next location.In central Fresno, they made another arrest. The man in violation of his parole and found in possession of a meth pipe.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office reported 17 felony arrests, 17 misdemeanor arrests, and one seized firearm during the operation. The suspects were all booked into the Fresno County jail."We are concentrating on gang members and those that commit crimes that are related to gangs and drugs and weapons and violence," Terrence said.Operation Gold Star has been conducted for 25 years. This the second operation for the year and officers say they want to make this a quarterly event.