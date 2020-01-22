3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Southern California

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Granada Hills area Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit shortly after 11:40 p.m. and hit nearly two miles north-northeast from Granada Hills, according to the USGS. The depth of the temblor was about four miles.

People felt the earthquake in various parts of the San Fernando Valley. According to a USGS map, the shaking was felt over an area stretching from Oxnard to the western side of the Inland Empire, and from Santa Ana up to the Antelope Valley.

"We are monitoring preliminary reports of a magnitude 3.6 #earthquake in the LA area. There are no reports of any damage and/or injuries to the LAPD at this time," Los Angeles police said on Twitter.



The L.A. Fire Department said no major infrastructure damage was reported and they have resumed normal operations.

The shaking did not trigger a warning on any app because it wasn't a strong enough quake.
