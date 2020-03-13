fatal crash

4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people have died, and two others were injured after a head-on crash near Friant in Fresno County on Friday morning.

It happened a little before 2 a.m. near Millerton Road and Via Bellaggio.

Officers say a Nissan pickup was heading northbound up the hill when the driver crossed into the wrong lane and crashed head-on with a Toyota.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene as well as three of the passengers in the backseat of the Toyota.



The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to a nearby hospital, and the front passenger of the car was taken by ambulance.

Roads near the scene will remain closed for at least three hours as officers investigate the crash. Detours have been put in place.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

