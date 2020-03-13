4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County

BREAKING: Were on the scene of a fatal head on collision on Millerton Rd. The driver of the white Nissan was heading up hill when they crossed into the wrong lane and hit the Camry head on. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/twzWqVZtR6 — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) March 13, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people have died, and two others were injured after a head-on crash near Friant in Fresno County on Friday morning.It happened a little before 2 a.m. near Millerton Road and Via Bellaggio.Officers say a Nissan pickup was heading northbound up the hill when the driver crossed into the wrong lane and crashed head-on with a Toyota.The driver of the pickup died at the scene as well as three of the passengers in the backseat of the Toyota.The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to a nearby hospital, and the front passenger of the car was taken by ambulance.Roads near the scene will remain closed for at least three hours as officers investigate the crash. Detours have been put in place.