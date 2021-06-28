Independence Day celebrations and Fourth of July fireworks shows in the Valley

Saturday, July 3
2021 Kingsburg Fireworks Show
Time: 5:00 pm - 9:30pm
Address: Kingsburg High School
Contact: Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce: 559-897-1111 | Online info here
Admission: Free
Information: The fireworks show should start shortly after 9:00 p.m. Unfortunately, due to construction taking place, there will be no seating available inside the stadium bowl. Instead, we invite you to bring your chairs and blankets and set up on the grass practice fields, south of the stadium, next to the main parking lot (along sierra st.). Along with the family, bring your appetite, as you will be able to choose from several food vendors who will be set up in the parking lot!
Selma's 31st Community Independence Day Celebration
Time: 5:30 pm
Address: Selma High School
Contact: 559-891-2235 | Online info here
Admission: Adults ($5) | 5-12 years old ($2) | Children under 4 (free)
Information: The City of Selma, Selma District Chamber of Commerce & Selma American Legion Post 12 invite you to Selma's 31st Community Independence Day Celebration Saturday, July 3, 2021. Activities include: Honoring of veterans, children's activities, Food booths & Community Spirit Award. Entertainment: David Aguallo Band. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. No ice chests or outside food.
Let Freedom Ring Celebration
Time: 3:30 pm
Address: Coalinga sports complex-437 Cambridge Ave, Coalinga, CA
Contact: email: info@coalinga.com | Online info here
Information: No need to go out of town for the 4th of July this year! Celebrate Independence Day with your community on Saturday, July 3, 2021 during our Let Freedom Ring Celebration! This event will begin at 3:00pm and end at the conclusion of the professional fireworks show (around 10:00 pm). Come out and enjoy food, music, vendor booths, arts, crafts, games, entertainment, and much more! This event will take place at the Coalinga Sports Complex and along Cambridge between Elm and Sunset.
Sunday, July 4
Freedom Run 2021
Time: 6:00 am - 8:30 am
Address: Woodward Park
Online info here
Information: Join Sierra Challenge Express Running Club in celebrating our independence with our unique American flag lined 4 mile or 2 mile timed courses! You will feel proud as you run to patriotic music along the course. What a way to start your 4th of July day with friends and family. Everyone will receive a small flag as they approach the finish line.
Grizzlies Independence Day Celebration
Time: 6:35 pm
Address Chukchansi Park
Online info here
Admission: Tickets start at $20
Information: The Fresno Grizzlies have a celebration like none other planned with huge deals and attractions every game including: fireworks shows every night, food trucks thanks to an exciting partnership with Fresno Street Eats, water slides, 4th of July Team Store gear, Team Store discounts for military, specialty cocktails, and much, much more. Sunday, July 4 - Independence Day Celebration featuring the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza, the biggest in the Valley, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30.
4th of July Spectacular 2021
Time: 6:30 pm
Address: Sanger High School - 1045 Bethel Ave., Sanger
Contact: Sanger Chamber of Commerce - 559-875-4575 | Online info here
Information: Gates open at Sanger High School practice fields, Bethel & Annadale Avenues. We have GREAT Food, Arts & Crafts, Kid's Area, Entertainment & more! Tickets or Booth info 559-875-4575.
Sunday, July 4
Lemoore 4th of July Run
Time: 7:30 am
Address: Veterans City Park - 350 W Bush Street, Lemoore, CA
Online info here
Information: Start your 4th of July with a 5K Run or 3K Walk! All 5K Finishers receive 4th of July Race Medal. 5K Run & 3K Walk starts at 7:45 am. Kids Patriot Parade starts at 9:15 am. Wear your Patriot Costume, or your Race Medal or Race T-Shirt from the Run in the parade! Decorate your bike, tricycle, scooter or your wagon and join the parade
Sunday, July 4
Bass Lake Fireworks Show
Time: 7:00 pm
Address: Bass Lake, CA
Online info here
Information: Boat parade begins at 7:00 pm and the fireworks show starts around 9:00 pm. People line the beaches and make a day of being at the lake in the cool night air among the trees and the water when the show begins.
Saturday, July 3
Los Banos 2021 Fireworks Show and Celebration
Time: 11:00 am
Address: Henry Miller Plaza, Los Banos
Contact: Los Banos Downtown Association - 209-710-9022 | Online info here
Information: The Los Banos Downtown Association will present a day-long Independence Day celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Activities at the event include rides, food vendors, a stage with various bands, arts and crafts vendors and a beer and wine garden. Butler Amusement will have a carousel ride and Domingo Sandoval will have his train ride available. There will be a games area for children to play and a 40-foot misting tent for people to walk through to stay cool. Once the sunsets and it's dark everyone will enjoy the fireworks. This is the first time the residents of Los Banos have had a firework show since 2013.
Atwater Independence Eve Concert
Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Address: Ralston Park, Atwater, CA
Online info here
Admission: Free
Information: Independence Eve Concert/Beer Gardens from 6PM to 10PM at Ralston Park (Free entrance)
Sunday, July 4
Atwater Run for Independence
Time: 7:30 am
Address: Grove Ave. and Second Street, Atwater, CA
Online info here
Information: The Merced Running Club and Buhach Colony HS Cross Country team are proud to announce that the Atwater Run for Independence is back! The 2 mile and 5 mile races will start at 7:30am on Sunday the 4th of July. The Merced Running Club(MRC) is a proud sponsor of the Buhach Colony HS Cross Country team and through it's many events, is able to award multiple scholarships to local student/athletes. Each year, the MRC accepts applications from graduating seniors that have participated in either Cross Country, Track, or both.
Atwater 4th of July Festival
Time: 9:00 am
Address: Downtown Atwater and Ralston Park and Castle
Contact: atwater4thofjuly@gmail.com | Online info here
Admission: Only for concert/firework show ($10 per car)
Information: After a one-year hiatus, your Atwater 4th of July Festival is back! We are very grateful to be moving past the unprecedented times we have all been through and are excited like never before to return to our small-town America, 4th of July celebration! Downtown Parade starting at 9AM. Festival at Ralston Park from 9 to 4PM. Concert/Fireworks Show at Castle starting at 6PM.
Gustine 4th of July Parade
Time: 10:30 am
Address: Main Street, Gustine, CA
Contact: Gustine Chamber of Commerce - 209-854-6975 | Online info here
Admission: Free
Information: Join us in celebrating the 4th of July at our annual 4th of July Parade, sponsored by the Gustine Chamber of Commerce! Parade begins at 10:30am on July 4th and will travel Southbound down Main Street (5th Street).
Friday, July 2
Northern Tulare County Freedom Fest
Time: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Address: 289 South K Street, Dinuba, CA
Contact: Dinuba Chamber of Commerce - 559-591-2707 | Online info here
Admission: Presale ($20), At the Gate ($25)
Information: Leadership Northern Tulare Count Freedom Fest is hosting a celebration with food trucks, beer garden, silent auction, and dancing under the stars.
Saturday, July 3
Woodlake July 3rd Blast
Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Address: Miller Brown Park, Woodlake, CA
Contact: Kiwanis of Woodlake - 559-303-9241 | Online info here
Information: Yes Folks - It's Happening in 2021. Come join the fun. Food vendors. Kids play area. Patriotic show.
Sunday, July 4
Exeter Fireworks Show
Time: 9:00 pm
Address Dobson Field, Exeter, CA
Online info here
Information: Dobson Field will be closed to the public. The 75th Anniversary of the Exeter Lions Free Fireworks show will be held again this year. The fireworks begin around dusk: 8:45-9:30. The Lions are accepting donations to help continue this cherished Exeter tradition.